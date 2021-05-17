DA vows to pursue charges after case dismissed against former Philadelphia police officer who used pepper spray on protesters

(CNN) A former Philadelphia police officer seen on video using pepper spray on Black Lives Matter protesters had his charges dismissed Monday, according to court documents.

Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan Jr. dismissed the case after he determined Richard Paul Nicoletti had not committed a crime, Nicoletti's attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. said, declining to comment further.

Nicoletti had been authorized by commanders to clear a highway and was given pepper spray as a means of doing so, Meehan said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer

"You may not like their methods, that doesn't criminalize their methods," Meehan said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he would refile charges. "The people want and deserve justice and change, including police accountability, even though some institutional players are in denial. We will stay the course."

