A New Jersey wildfire has torched about 900 acres ... and counting

(CNN) An out-of-control wildfire has scorched about 900 acres and is threatening buildings near Little Egg Harbor Township, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The inferno was getting dangerously close to about 100 structures near the coastal township north of Atlantic City, the fire service posted on Facebook late Sunday.

Voluntary evacuations have been announced, and Pinelands Middle School is being used as a shelter, the post said.

As of Sunday night, the blaze was 0% contained, Fire Warden Rob Gill told CNN affiliate WPVI . Its cause is under investigation, he said.

In New Jersey, peak wildfire season lasts from mid-March through May. Nearly all blazes are caused by accidents, negligence or arson, according to the state's Environmental Protection Department.

