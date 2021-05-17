Firefighters battle two wildfires in New Jersey as one leaves 900 acres torched

(CNN) Firefighters are battling two wildfires in New Jersey, with one burning more than 900 acres near the Jersey Shore.

The second wildfire was in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest, which is located in Vincentown, Burlington County, about 25 miles from Philadelphia.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service warned people to avoid the area. No details were available on the size of the fire or possible containment.

On Monday, the fire near Little Egg Harbor was at one point getting dangerously close to 100 structures, the fire service said. By Monday afternoon, the number of threatened structures had dropped to 30.

No injuries were reported, and no structures have been damaged.

Read More