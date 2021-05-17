Train derailment and fire prompts evacuations in northwest Iowa

(CNN) Authorities evacuated parts of Sibley, Iowa, after a train derailment and fire on Sunday.

"The derailment happened at about 2 p.m. today," Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific spokesperson told CNN affiliate KMEG. "We estimate about 47 cars were impacted."

The train crew was not injured, Tysver added.

Authorities said the fire was caused by diesel fuel, according to CNN affiliate KTIV , and that the derailment was a result of a bridge collapse.

Officials with Union Pacific said the incident is still under investigation, KTIV reported.

