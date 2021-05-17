New senior executive with the Denver Broncos is one of the most powerful women in the NFL

(CNN) The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as the Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager, making her one of the most powerful women in the National Football League.

She is believed to be highest-ranking woman as a scouting executive with an NFL team, according to an NFL spokesman.

"Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we're fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a news release.

Paton said Kleine will report directly to him and serve as the primary liaison for the Broncos' football operations. She will also have responsibilities with both professional and college scouting, he said.

Kleine will be involved with the team's personnel department, which includes player evaluation, preparations for the NFL draft and free agency as well as daily football administration. She also will oversee Denver's video and equipment departments, according to the release.

