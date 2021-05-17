(CNN) —

Assimilating back into the “real” world means ensuring we have the proper items to keep our valuables secure on the go. Tote bags for work or play, handbags for a leisurely day and gym bags for a successful workout are top of mind, but what about a wallet to keep your cards, ID and money secure?

Celebrity stylist Alyssa Sutter looks for versatility, compactness and proper storage as qualities of a good wallet. She opts for ones with a sleek design that can be transferred to handbags of any size. “A big trend for wallets is bold color — especially green!” explains Sutter. “You can also see monogram styles and fun prints and textures trending as well.”

Celebrity stylist Erin Noël cautions, though, about lighter-colored wallets, explaining that “while light leathers and colors are beautiful on display, they can look worn really easily.” So if you’re looking for something to last year after year, opt for a dark color, patent leather or suede.

Ready to start you search? Ahead, we’ve rounded up stylist-approved and top-rated stylish wallets for women that you’re going to want to get your hands on ASAP.

JW Pei Stella Wallet ($33; jwpei.com)

Nordstrom JW Pei Stella Wallet

“This is a great example that stylish items don’t have to break the bank,” says Sutter, who recommends this wallet by JW Pei in the stunning green crocodile color.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Weave Card Holder ($400; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Weave Card Holder

What wallet is Sutter sporting right now? “I currently have the Bottega Veneta Card Case Wallet, which is absolutely perfect,” she says. “It holds everything I need and fits into my smallest handbags!”

Cuyana Classic Zip Around Wallet ($175; cuyana.com)

Nordstrom Cuyana Classic Zip Around Wallet

Noël, on the other hand, is using this zip wallet. “Everyone has different preferences when it comes to wallets, but I prefer a larger wallet to hold cards, cash, coins and separate receipts,” she explains. “I look for leather in a dark color with a zipper — I don’t want anything to fall out.” In fact, she adds that Cuyana is her “go-to for leather goods.” Opt for monogramming for extra personalization.

Mansur Gavriel Trifold Wallet ($325; mansurgavriel.com)

Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Trifold Wallet

Mansur Gavriel makes some of our favorite luxury items, wallets included. We’re loving the Trifold Wallet that’s compact yet features ample storage for bills, cards and even a small coin case. Get yours with a hand-painted monogram for a personalized touch.

Madewell The Post Wallet ($78; madewell.com)

Nordstrom Madewell The Post Wallet

Leave it to Madewell to have a sleek wallet that’s sure to stand the test of time. Made out of high-quality leather made available in three classic colors, the Post Wallet features plenty of card slots, room for bills and a cute exterior pocket.

Nordstrom Ruby Pebbled Leather Card Holder ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Ruby Pebbled Leather Card Holder

“Yellow is perfect for summer, and this wallet has enough slots for a few cards and cash. Perfect to throw into your beach bag or evening crossbody,” says Noël. She shares that “if yellow isn’t your thing, they have black, pale blue and orange” options as well.

Travelambo Bifold Wallet ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Travelambo Bifold Wallet

You’re going to want to add this bestselling wallet to cart before completing your next Amazon order. Its bifold design features 16 card slots and two zippered pockets for functionality that doesn’t compromise style. Did we mention you can choose from 30 different color options to best suit your mood?

Kurt Geiger London Rainbow Shop Stripe Leather Wallet ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kurt Geiger London Rainbow Shop Stripe Leather Wallet

Nordstrom is one of Sutter’s favorite places to shop for stylish wallets. We perused the site ourselves and fell in love with this petite Kurt Geiger London wallet in a fun striped metallic leather design. One reviewer shares that “it is compact, and provides enough room for the essentials.”

Italic Kayla Wallet on a Chain ($65 for members; italic.com)

Italic Italic Kayla Wallet on a Chain

All your summer plans call for a wallet that easily transitions into your go-to clutch. This features a sparkling gold or silver chain, along with all the wallet necessities, making it the ultimate day-to-night accessory.

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Mini Compact Wallet ($130; marcjacobs.com)

Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Mini Compact Wallet

“This compact Marc Jacobs wallet is the perfect example of the kind of wallet I would purchase,” explains Sutter. “This wallet has ample storage yet doesn’t compromise size. I love the metal hardware details and overall sleek design.”

Coach Tabby Small Wallet ($150; coach.com)

Coach Coach Tabby Small Wallet

Looking for a wallet to match your new trendy Coach Tabby bag? Get this cutie that’s meant to be a modern take on the brand’s archival 1970s design. The sophisticated pebbled leather is an added bonus to easily match whichever bag it’s housed in.

Brahmin Melbourne Credit Card Wallet ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brahmin Melbourne Credit Card Wallet

The beautiful pecan-shaded embossed leather quickly caught our eye as a top wallet pick. It feels super elegant in a way that almost makes us want to carry it on its own.

Bandolier Belinda Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet ($95; amazon.com)

Amazon Bandolier Belinda Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

According to Noël, she’s had her eyes on this case for years now. “The gold chain is fashion-forward, dressy enough for going out at night and great for daytime wear,” she says.

Dagne Dover Accordion Travel Wallet ($75; dagnedover.com)

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Accordion Travel Wallet

Our list wouldn’t be complete without a pick by Dagne Dover — this one being perfect for someone who travels. Despite being large enough to hold your passport, it somehow maintains a slim shape that feels modern and sleek.

Nordstrom Bianca Ball Chain Trim Leather Wallet on a Chain ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bianca Ball Chain Trim Leather Wallet on a Chain

“Wallet on a chain is a longtime favorite of mine — great for travel, or day to night. There’s enough room for all your wallet essentials, phone, keys and lipstick,” says Noël, who thinks the white is great for summer.

UO Little Critter Card Holder ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Little Critter Card Holder

The adorable butterfly charm paired with the purple animal print certainly sold us on this card holder. One reviewer even shared that it is small enough to fit into your back pocket, a luxury typically reserved for men’s wallets.

Tory Burch Walker Leather Top Zip Card Case ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tory Burch Walker Leather Top Zip Card Case

This Tory Burch card case is another top-rated wallet at Nordstrom. Available in four colors, this features five card slots and a zip pocket to hold your cash or change.

Wozeah RFID Blocking Leather Zip Around Wallet ($14.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Wozeah RFID Blocking Leather Zip Around Wallet

Part wallet, part clutch, this is the ultimate wallet for someone on a budget who needs a day-to-night option that can hold plenty of valuables. Noël says that “you can’t go wrong with this classic zip around style.”