Nailing down the perfect gift is notoriously difficult, but it can be particularly tough when that someone is passionate about a lot of different things. Curious, adventurous, vibrant and the life of the party — all ways to broadly describe Geminis. With birthdays from May 22 to June 22, Geminis are well known for their love of learning, discovering new things and getting along with all types of people.

And as we head into the summer, many Geminis are strategically planning their return to a world where traveling, partying and seeing friends is the new (back to) normal. This means it’s the perfect opportunity to get them a gift they’ll love and will want to show off to everyone in their circle. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 gifts, from a personalized phone case to a luxe wine decanter, perfect for the Gemini in your life.

Casetify Custom Mirror Phone Case ($50; casetify.com)

Geminis love texting, tweeting and keeping in touch with everyone in their social circle. Pair their mild phone addiction with their fierce individuality with this custom phone case that’s like a match made in heaven.

Mejuri Gemini Necklace Vermeil ($90; mejuri.com)

If you’re looking for that perfect piece of elegant yet affordable jewelry, this Gemini necklace from Mejuri is a chance for someone to show off their sign and their style.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($449, originally $499; amazon.com)

Lots of appointments, tons of plans and way more group chats than they can keep track of — sound like someone you know? Chances are the Gemini in your life could use the best smartwatch on the market, something we’re confident to say about the Apple Watch Series 6. With it, they’ll be able to take calls, easily respond to messages and have access to a whole host of apps right on their wrist.

Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer ($20; sephora.com)

It’s no secret that Geminis love looking their best. This cream bronzer is a perfect option for someone on the go, as it won’t smudge or require maintenance. Plus, it’s super multipurpose, perfect for someone who doesn’t want to spend a lot of time and energy to achieve that glowy look.

Willa Arlo Interiors Kiven Bar Cart ($147.99, originally $216.99; wayfair.com)

Home entertaining has become a staple of any extrovert’s social calendar, and it may be part of our new normal. Why not ensure the Gemini is set up with everything they need? This super-luxe bar cart is both useful and a stunning piece of home decor, plus it’s at a fantastic price point of under $150.

Italic Champagne Glasses, Set of 4 ($25; italic.com)

Speaking of entertaining, pair these affordable yet super-high-quality glasses with a bottle of champagne, and you have the perfect birthday (or housewarming) gift, ready to go.

Tory Burch Camera Bag ($298; nordstrom.com)

A camera bag is perfectly sized for when you’re running around all day and just want your necessities on hand. It’s roomy enough for a phone, wallet and other miscellaneous must-haves while still being compact enough to not have to worry about. This fan fave by Tory Burch is available in five summer-perfect colors and sports a nearly 5-star rating from over 200 reviews.

Away The Carry-On ($225; away.com)

Did someone say travel? Chances are the Gemini in your life can’t wait to get back to globe-trotting. If you’re looking to truly spoil them, Away’s Carry-On is available in a range of sleek and stylish colors, plus it’s our pick as the best overall carry-on luggage money can buy.

Gillette Fusion Proshield Shave Gift Set ($29.99; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt Geminis are ready to look fresh during their return to the world (and the public eye). This sleek Gillette gift set helps to ensure they have what they need.

W&P Porter Mug ($25; wandpdesign.com)

Geminis are notorious for their jam-packed schedules. With this adorable travel mug, they can take their hot beverage with them. Plus, it’s personalizable! A huge plus since Geminis love their individuality.

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover (starting at $210; parachute.com)

Sometimes, constantly being on the go can make rest all the more important. Help the Gemini in your life get the most out of their downtime with a stylish duvet cover, like this one from Parachute. The beloved bedding brand actually snagged our top pick for the best overall linen sheets.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($59.99; ulta.com)

A hair trend that’s all the rage right now? Curtain bangs, and there’s no easier way to style them than with the One-Step Hair Dryer by Revlon. If the nearly 5-star rating from over 250,000 reviewers isn’t enough to convince you, check out our full review.

Blue Yeti USB Mic ($129.99; amazon.com)

Have you ever thought of starting your own podcast? Surely, the Gemini in your life has. Make sure they’re all set for when that day comes (if it hasn’t already) and gift them our favorite mic, which boasts a nearly 5-star rating from over 19,000 reviews.

Ullo Wine Purifier and Hand-Blown Carafe ($129.99; amazon.com)

We’ll bet that the Gemini in your life enjoys a good wine night, full of gossip and exchanging stories. This wine purifier acts as a sulfite remover, which means better flavors with less headache and hangover.

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging ($114; aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga is one of the most popular athleisure brands on the market, regularly spotted on celebs like Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen. Since Geminis are known to take care of themselves physically, and have a killer sense of style, gift them something they’re bound to get a ton of use out of.

Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer ($159.99; amazon.com)

There’s nothing better after a night out than a little detox. And while juicing has been around forever, it’s starting to gain some popularity again as an easy way to eat all your fruits and veggies. This model from Aicok even features a juice and pulp separation function that extracts the nutrients without making too much pulp.

Blue Ribbon Sushi DIY Kit ($129; goldbelly.com)

If the Gemini in your life loves a good sushi night, why not switch it up with a sushi night from home? In this kit, they’ll have everything needed to make quality sushi for two people, perfect for a date night or new experience with friends or family.

Moleskine Classic Notebook ($19.95; amazon.com)

Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Many are writers and storytellers, which means they could make use of a gorgeous notebook like this one. If they’re more artistic, add on brush pen art markers or fine color pens, perfect for getting started on a creative project like a bullet journal.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera ($68.49; amazon.com)

As one of the most social signs, Geminis are constantly buzzing around from day trips to dinner parties and everything in between. Not only will they be able to capture all those moments, with this camera they can also share physical prints of the images with loved ones in real time.

Cards Against Humanity ($25; amazon.com)

Geminis are known to hide some of their darkness with humor. So why not provide them with entertainment they’re bound to love? With a nearly 5-star rating from over 104,000 reviews on Amazon, you’re missing out if you’ve never played Cards Against Humanity before.

Shengsite Portable Phone Tripod ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to capture that perfect selfie, you’re going to need a tripod. This super-inexpensive one, available on Amazon, is one of our favorites — it’s sturdy and flexible, and it even includes a wireless remote.

Sundays Polish Box ($55; dearsundays.com)

Geminis are known to talk with their hands, which means they’ll probably appreciate a long-lasting manicure. Sundays’ polishes have incredible staying power, are nontoxic and come in a range of gorgeous colors perfect for spring and summer.

Bala Bangles, Set of 2 ($49; amazon.com)

Instagram’s favorite workout accessory is ideal for at-home Pilates classes or as a way of making your next hike a little more difficult, since Geminis love a new challenge.

MasterClass Gift Subscription ($180 annual membership; masterclass.com)

Geminis love learning new things, so give them the gift of learning from the best. An annual membership to MasterClass gives you unlimited access to over 100 classes taught by experts like Gordon Ramsay, Anna Wintour and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner ($18, originally $26; sephora.com)

Geminis are known to be quite the trend chasers, and pastel eyeliner is a simple but effective way to switch up an everyday look. This fan-fave option from Marc Jacobs Beauty is available in so many colorful shades that it’s hard to pick just one.