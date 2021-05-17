(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Eufy smart scale, discounted Tile Trackers and savings on final sale styles from Adidas. All that and more below.

Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249; bestbuy.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price for one day when you opt for a refurbished pair from Best Buy. Right now you can score your very own Geek Squad-certified buds — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $169.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out, and while you’re at it, be sure to browse through these one-day deals on AirPods Pro cases, too.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($18.50, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $18.50 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 15% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Tile Trackers (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tile Trackers

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now both the Tile Mate (ideal for keys, bags and more) and the Tile Slim (perfect for keeping in your wallet) are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off more than 200 final sale styles. Favorites for men, women and kids, from sneakers to activewear, gym bags and more, are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders (starting at $71; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, Routers and Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, or just pick up a single router or an extender or two to upgrade your existing setup. The highly rated mesh Wi-Fi system happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Memorial Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Carbon38

Carbon38 Carbon38

If a cute set gets you pumped for your workout, look no further than the trendy activewear at Carbon38. The shop is known for its trendy activewear and stylish loungewear, and right now a selection of the retailer’s stock is 30% off in time for a new season. Use code SUMMER30 to score the discount on your new ‘fits at checkout.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is taking 25% off select items when you spend $50 on the site. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Black+Decker Outdoor Tools (starting at $59; amazon.com)

Amazon Black+Decker Outdoor Tools

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Black+Decker. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon.

The Company Store

The Company Store The Company Store

Treat yourself to new bedding, bath linens, home decor and much more at The Company Store’s Semi-Annual Sale with promo code E21SUMMER. You can also take up to 25% off everything you need to build the best bed possible for summer, including lightweight sheets and blankets. Plus, you’ll find discounts on all the other linens you need to make your house a home.

Apple AirPods Max ($519, originally $549.99; expercom.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re on sale right now for their lowest price ever at Expercom. The AirPods Max are down to $519 in every colorway (except for Space Gray, which is sold out) — $30 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($329.99, originally $399.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40-millimeter GPS Product Red version starting now at B&H Photo Video. This model is down to $329.99 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99 and $10 away from the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 100,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Summer Sale. There’s no code necessary to take anywhere from 20% to 50% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods and much, much more.

Refurbished Sonos Speakers

Sonos Sonos

If you’re in the market for top-quality sound and sleek design, Sonos has the speakers for you. And right now you can save on a range of refurbished models from the brand. They’ve all been comprehensively tested and outfitted with genuine replacement parts, plus they come with a one-year warranty and Sonos quality guarantee. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to add a One, Move, Beam, Sub and more to your home’s audio setup.

Target

Target Target

Right now a vast selection of Target’s affordable yet stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

