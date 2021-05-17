(CNN) —

If you’re looking to reinvigorate a lackluster room in your home, one of the quickest — and most affordable — ways to do it is by investing in a new area rug. Sure, you could also consider replacing your couch or dining room table or headboard, but furniture isn’t always cheap. It turns out that area rugs, however, are!

And the good news is that Wayfair is home to more than 300,000 rugs (yes, you read that right). We’ve sampled a handful of Wayfair rugs in our homes and the verdict is in — those made of the synthetic material polypropylene are virtually stainproof. That’s why nearly all the top rugs on Wayfair (and on our list) are made of this easy-to-clean fabric.

Below are 11 of our favorite area rugs on Wayfair, which start at under 20 bucks and come in hundreds of colors, sizes and shapes, from runners to giant rectangles.

Mistana Brandt Floral Area Rug (starting at $25.99, originally starting at $78; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Brandt Floral Area Rug

Featuring a lovely faded pattern that comes in 10 colors (from light gray to turquoise) and 22 sizes, the Brandt is the versatile area rug your room is yearning for. It has a 0.25-inch pile and is made from polypropylene, which lands it directly in the stain-resistant category. Plus, it has nearly 60,000 glowing reviews with an average 4.6-star rating.

Andover Mills Lilah Area Rug (starting at $17.99, originally starting at $58; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Andover Mills Lilah Area Rug

If you love a shag rug, look no further than Lilah. Available in 20 colors and 19 sizes, the polypropylene rug is stain-resistant and doesn’t shed like many shags do! This rug is on closeout right now, so hurry and grab it at a massive discount before it’s all gone.

Mistana Lucienne Geometric Area Rug (starting at $28.99, originally starting at $39; wayfair.com)

You may recognize this rug from its background role in oh-so-many Instagram posts. The perfect neutral but modern rug, it comes in eight colors and 26 sizes and is incredibly soft underfoot, even without a rug pad. More to know: We’ve tested it IRL in the cream/light gray hue and were able to remove an entire glass of red wine in just a few minutes with some water, dish soap and elbow grease.

Mistana Hillsby Area Rug (starting at $22.99, originally starting at $29.99; wayfair.com)

Whether you opt for this stunner in a neutral gray or the much-loved orange/navy, you’re going to be thrilled. With a slightly deeper pile (0.38 inches versus the standard 0.25 inches), this polypropylene area rug is soft as can be and will be a stunning addition to any room.

Ophelia & Co. Yolanda Area Rug (starting at $47.99, originally starting at $55.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Ophelia & Co. Yolanda Area Rug

Crafted from a blend of polypropylene, cotton and jute, this sophisticated high-low pile area rug has been drawing in rave reviews for half a decade. Available in eight colors and 23 sizes, it has a latex backing, which helps with traction.

Mistana Indira Area Rug (starting at $31.99, originally starting at $82.80; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Indira Area Rug

More than 22,000 reviewers agree that this rug is a true statement piece. Offered in eight bold designs and 22 sizes, the polypropylene rug is also super cozy, thanks to its 0.45-inch pile height.

Mistana Waldenburg Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug (starting at $32.99, originally starting at $37.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Waldenburg Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug

If you’re craving a natural fiber rug in your home, look no further than this jute/sisal combo that more than 17,000 reviewers are raving about. Available in nine colorways and 18 sizes, the rug has a 0.5-inch pile but needs a pad to stay put.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Youati Area Rug (starting at $31.99, originally starting at $78; wayfair.com)

Sublimely soft, this vintage-looking, Persian-inspired rug would look serene in a master bedroom, but thanks to its polypropylene construction, it can stand up to the foot traffic of an entryway too. More to know: It’s available in four colors and 27 sizes.

Mistana Abstract Area Rug (starting at $27.99, originally starting at $98; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Abstract Area Rug

Bright and bold, this eclectic rug might just be what your less-than-favorite room is calling for. Offered in four primary hues, the polypropylene rug comes in 28 sizes, including round and octagonal shapes.

Mistana Newburyport Area Rug (starting at $36.99, originally starting at $108.90; wayfair.com)

Chock-full of vintage-esque bohemian vibes, the Newburyport is a rug you’re going to start spotting on the ’gram regularly. (Here it is in It’s Anna Blog’s feed.) Available in 15 sizes, this polypropylene carpet will look at home everywhere from your teenager’s bedroom to your formal living room.

Wade Logan Handmade Braided Polypropylene Rug (starting at $40.99, originally starting at $72; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wade Logan Handmade Braided Polypropylene Rug

A new take on our favorite stain-resistant fabric, this Wade Logan rug is braided instead of power loomed, offering boatloads of texture to any space. We’ve tested it in our entryway, and after six months of constant foot traffic, it still looks brand new. It comes in six colors and 16 sizes.