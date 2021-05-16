One person was killed and three others injured in a Toronto shooting

(CNN) At least one person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday, Toronto police said .

Police initially reported there were five shooting victims, one of whom died. They later revised the number and said there were four victims, one of whom died.

Officers were searching for other victims after finding bullet holes in nearby buildings, Toronto police said.

The suspect fled in a black car, police said, adding the incident is still under investigation.

Correction: The number of injured has been revised downward to three after Toronto Police updated the figure.