One person was killed and four others injured in a Toronto shooting

(CNN) At least one person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday, Toronto police said.

Witnesses in Etobicoke said they saw a man get out of his vehicle and begin shooting at the intersection of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. ET, police said on Twitter. The man was seen shooting into another vehicle.

"We did find someone who's 'vital signs absent,' and now recently, we know that one person has succumbed to their injuries and has been pronounced (dead)," Toronto Police spokesperson Constable David Hopkinson told CNN. "Whether it is that person (with vital signs absent) or one of the other victims, we don't know."

Toronto Police said they found five victims at the scene. Paramedics took four people to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and at least one person went to the hospital on their own, according to CNN news partner CTV.

Officers were searching for other victims after finding bullet holes in nearby building, Toronto police said.

