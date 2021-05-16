(CNN) The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has boiled over into another violent episode, leaving families in the region reeling from tragedy.

Since Monday, Israeli airstrikes into Gaza have killed more than 190 Palestinians and injured more than 1,200 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Militant rocket fire from Gaza into Israel has killed 10 Israelis, officials there said. Protests and mob violence, including attempted lynchings, have also been reported throughout Israel and the West Bank.

Many of the victims -- Israeli and Palestinian -- are ordinary civilians and in dire need of medical help. But the demand for urgent care has put a strain on hospitals, blood supplies and other vital services.

Here are five organizations providing medical care that you can support.

Doctors Without Borders