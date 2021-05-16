(CNN) As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grinds on, families in the region continue to reel.

In just the first week of fighting, more than 200 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The ministry says more than 1,400 have been injured. At the same time, Israeli officials say Palestinian rocket attacks have killed at least 10 people.

Protests and mob violence, including attempted lynchings, have also been reported in Israel and the West Bank.

Many of the victims -- Israeli and Palestinian -- are ordinary civilians in dire need of medical help. But the demand for urgent care has put a strain on hospitals, blood supplies and other vital services.

Here are some of the organizations you can support providing humanitarian relief.