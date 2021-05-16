Mandatory wildfire evacuations are ordered for parts of western Los Angeles County

(CNN) Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the area near Topanga Canyon due to the Palisades Fire, a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Saturday night.

The area affected, at Topanga State Park in the Santa Monica Mountains, is approximately 20 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a brush fire scorching of an area west of Los Angeles Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Approximately 750 acres have burned and there is 0% containment, the department said.

Two zones, identified as 4 and 6, of the department's tactical map have been ordered to evacuate, according to the tweet.

*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in blue) please evacuate. Also hard closure at Topanga/Mulholland and Topanga/PCH #PalisadesFire

#@LAFD @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/pXLaa66Y0h — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 16, 2021

Zone 4 includes everything east of Topanga Canyon between the Community House and View Ridge. Zone 6 is everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge, the department said.

Read More