Tennessee governor signs controversial bathroom bill into law

(CNN) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a so-called controversial bathroom bill into law Friday, according to the state General Assembly website, prompting criticism from those who say the bill is discriminatory toward transgender individuals.

The Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act -- also known as House Bill 1233 -- requires public schools to make "reasonable accommodation" for a person who cannot or will not use a restroom or changing facility designated for their sex in a public school building or at a school-sponsored activity.

The bill defines a person's sex as "a person's immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth." It defines "reasonable accommodation" as having access to a "single-occupancy restroom or changing facility" or "use of an employee restroom or changing facility."

"A reasonable accommodation does not include access to a restroom or changing facility that is designated for use by members of the opposite sex while persons of the opposite sex are present or could be present," the bill reads

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, issued a statement following the governor's signing of the bill saying the law will "deny transgender students access to the bathroom and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity."