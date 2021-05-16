Pickle-flavored hard seltzer is coming this summer after April Fool's tease

(CNN) What started as a 2020 April Fool's joke is becoming reality, giving the hard seltzer hype a controversial twist.

The announcement comes more than a year after BrüMate teased the Afternoon Dillight, which it said was the world's first pickle hard seltzer. The company made the social media post on April 1, leaving many pickle fans salty it was only a joke.

Now promoting their real, soon-to-be released product, the two brands are promising to pack a crunch and a buzz in their new collaboration.

While a release date hasn't been announced yet, the companies said it will happen this summer.

