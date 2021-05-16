The Justice Department has until Monday to decide whether it'll appeal or release a redacted memo linked to former President Donald Trump. A federal judge ordered the release of the memo that recommended Trump not be charged with obstruction of justice. If released, it could provide fodder to critics who say former Attorney General William Barr protected Trump.





A confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors and will cooperate in a sex trafficking investigation. The deal by Joel Greenberg will provide a potential key witness as prosecutors look at whether Gaetz broke sex trafficking and prostitution laws, which the congressman denies. A judge will decide Monday whether to accept Greenberg's admissions.





The trial of millionaire Robert Durst is expected to resume Monday. The heir to a New York real estate empire is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his friend. He allegedly killed her to prevent her from incriminating him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife. His lawyers have filed a motion to delay the trial due to his blood cancer.





The Webby Awards, known as the "Oscars of the Internet," are Tuesday. They honor the year's best websites, online films and videos, adverts and mobile sites. Acceptance speeches are limited to five words.

One of the world's most popular singing competitions starts Tuesday. The annual Eurovision Song Contest pits singers from member countries of the European Broadcasting Union against one another. The flamboyant international TV competition has been around since 1956.