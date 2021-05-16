A 4-year-old boy was found on a street 'murdered in a violent act,' Dallas police say

(CNN) Dallas police are investigating the grisly killing of a 4-year-old boy who was found on a street Saturday morning.

"A child was murdered through a violent act. We believe an edged weapon was used," Dallas police Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez said.

"Even us as police officers, we are shocked. We're very angry about what has happened to the small child."

Martinez said someone called 911 around 5:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET) Saturday reporting the child's body in the southwest Dallas neighborhood of The Woods.

Martinez said investigators believe the child is from the neighborhood where he was found.

