Suspect shoots two officers before being fatally shot in Birmingham, Alabama

(CNN) A man believed to be responsible for two early morning murders in Birmingham, Alabama, opened fire on four police officers Sunday afternoon, striking two and grazing two others, according to police.

The unnamed assailant was fatally shot by the officers during the incident, and the injuries to all four officers appear to be non-life-threatening, Birmingham Police Spokesperson Rod Mauldin said.

Birmingham Police initially received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m local time about a shooting in a park.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a man who had also been shot lying on the sidewalk, according to Mauldin.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Mauldin said.

Read More