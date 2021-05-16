Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scores stoppage-time winner against West Bromwich Albion

Alisson came up into the West Brom box in the fifth minute of added time and guided a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner past his opposite number Sam Johnstone, who remained stationary on the goal line.

"I (wish) he was here to see it, but I'm sure that he's seeing with God on his side and celebrating. It's for my family, for the boys ... I can't be more happy than I am now."

The moment Alisson made goalkeeping history for Liverpool.

Speaking of the goal itelf, Alisson, who said he sometimes practices headers in training, added: "I saw (the cross) coming. I just tried to run in a good place, to be in a good position, to try to help my players to bring a defender (out), but nobody I think follows me. I was lucky and blessed to score.

"Those kind of things you can't explain. You can't explain a lot of things in life. For me the only reason for those kind of things is God and he put his hand on my head today."

West Brom, which will be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, took the lead in Sunday's game through Hal Robson-Kanu's strike, but Liverpool equalized later in the first half when Mohamed Salah curled in a shot from the edge of the area -- his 22nd in the league this season.

But Alisson's winner ultimately gave Liverpool the victory and the three points, moving the Reds one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Alisson is the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League, joining Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begović.

Schmeichel and Friedel both also scored from corners, while Robinson, Howard and Begović all netted with long-range efforts.