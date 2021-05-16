(CNN) —

W&P’s Porter collection, a line of innovative containers, cups and utensils, is the perfect solution to ditching your single-use plastics. Whether you’re already back in the office or just anticipating a return someday soon, this line is perfect for toting your office lunch, or even just helping you stay hydrated at your home office.

And now the brand has announced a perfect-for-warmer-weather, limited-edition colorway: Mint Terrazzo. Just in time for summertime picnics, bike adventures and hiking trips, the fresh, fun hue is a take on W&P’s bestselling Terrazzo style, which has previously been available in Blush, Cream and Charcoal.

You can add Mint Terrazzo to your collection in the form of a 12-ounce mug or 16-ounce water bottle, both of which are 10% off for Underscored readers when you use the promo code CNN10. Or better yet, bundle the two items to snag an even lower price that still qualifies for this exclusive discount. For a closer look at the two options, and to help you decide which might be your next perfect beverage companion, keep reading.

Porter Water Bottle ($31.50 with code CNN10, originally $35; wandpdesign.com)

W&P Porter Water Bottle

This simple yet impactful water bottle is BPA-free, which keeps your water tasting like water — not like the inside of your water bottle. Crafted from a premium borosilicate glass, the bottle is lightweight, durable and designed to last for years, even if you’re using it daily. The silicone sleeve makes gripping it easy and comfortable, while the cap screws on tightly and securely, so you don’t have to worry about leakage. Another huge plus? It’s dishwasher-safe for optimal convenience.

Porter Mug ($22.50 with code CNN10, originally $25; wandpdesign.com)

W&P Porter Mug

More of a hot beverage person? The Porter Mug is a stylish replacement for disposable cups or bulky metal canteens. This sustainable option is crafted from a durable ceramic and matte silicone wrap that’s soft and comfortable to hold. The silicone also protects the ceramic portion of the mug from any scratches or drops. The lid, meanwhile, is made from BPA-free plastic, and presses gently yet snugly into the top of the mug. The lid style is specifically meant for gentle transit — think: the walk or car ride from your neighborhood coffee shop to your desk. Just note: It’s splash-resistant but not leakproof, so no throwing this mug into your bag.

