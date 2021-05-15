University of California system will no longer require SAT and ACT scores for admission after settlement reached

(CNN) The University of California system will no longer require SAT and ACT scores for admission after reaching a settlement agreement, a statement from the UC system said.

UC first announced the new policy on April 1, 2020, for incoming freshman in fall of 2021, and in May of 2020 the regents board extended the policy for 2022 and 2023.

However, the UC system said it would allow campuses to make the tests optional for freshman admissions for fall 2021 and 2022.

judge ruled in September , though, that campuses could not consider scores from students who still chose to submit them.

The "test optional" policy at most UC campuses afforded privileged, non-disabled students a "second look" in admissions, said Brad Seligman, the Alameda County Superior Court judge who issued the preliminary injunction in the case of Kawika Smith v. Regents of the University of California.

Read More