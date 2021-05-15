A loggerhead sea turtle was hit and killed by a car in Florida. Researchers saved dozens of her eggs

(CNN) A large loggerhead sea turtle was killed when she wandered onto a busy Florida highway while looking for a spot to lay her eggs. But researchers rescued 70 of her eggs intact and buried them in hopes they will hatch normally.

The turtle was struck by at least one vehicle early Wednesday morning on State Road A1A in Brevard County, according to Erin Seney, an assistant research scientist with the University of Central Florida Marine Research Group

It had attempted to dig several nest chambers on a beach in Brevard County before the accident but was unsuccessful because she had injuries to her rear flipper, Seney told CNN.

"We know this because the turtles are heavy and they leave very clear tracks and other signs in the sand," Seney said. "She emerged from the ocean, crawled up towards the landward part of the beach and attempted to dig several, several nests."

The turtle made its way up a sandy ramp into someone's yard and then crossed a driveway before reaching the road.