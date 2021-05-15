(CNN) The mother of two children who were found dead in a Tempe, Arizona, apartment has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, police said Saturday.

Police found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead in the apartment after the children's mother flagged down an officer about 7 a.m. and told him "she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids," Tempe Police Sgt. Steven Carbajal said during a news conference.

The children had "obvious signs of physical trauma," according to a release from Tempe police.

"It was something very traumatic for our officers to walk into," said Carbajal, even though they are trained to deal with these situations.

Yui Inoue, 40, was arrested and will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail, Carbajal said. CNN has not been able to determine if she has legal representation or when she will appear in court.

Read More