Arizona mother detained after two children found dead in Tempe

(CNN) The mother of two children who were found dead in a Tempe, Arizona, apartment has been detained, police said Saturday.

Police found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead in the apartment after the children's mother flagged down an officer about 7 a.m. and told him "she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids," Tempe Police Sgt. Steven Carbajal said at a news conference.

The children had "obvious signs of physical trauma," a Tempe police release said.

"It was something very traumatic for our officers to walk into," Carbajal said, even though they are trained to deal with these things.

Police had been at the apartment earlier that day, just after midnight, because of a domestic dispute, Carbajal said. The news release said the dispute was between the husband and the wife.

