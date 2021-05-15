Rombauer wins Preakness Stakes

(CNN) Rombauer, trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by jockey Flavien Pratt, won the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The horse put on a strong finish, passing Midnight Bourbon and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit down the stretch, to comfortably win the race . The victory at the Preakness Stakes is the first for trainer McCarthy.

Midnight Bourbon, the 3-1 favorite, finished second, while Medina Spirit, the 3-1 odds favorite, came in third. Rombauer had 11-1 odds to finish first.

"To win is amazing. To win the Preakness is even better," Pratt said after the race.

The 146th running of the Preakness is the second leg in the Triple Crown of horse racing, a return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic upended last year's schedule. A limited crowd of 10,000 were allowed to attend with masks required unless eating or drinking.

Read More