(CNN) Seven of the nine people who were injured in Thursday's shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, remained hospitalized Friday, the city's police chief said.

The shooting that began shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday at a house was between two feuding groups who know each other, Providence Chief of Police Hugh Clements said. It has been determined by authorities that the shooting was targeted, not random.

Four people inside a Dodge Ram truck drove up to a residence porch that had five or six people on or near it, Clements said. Guns drawn, the people left the truck and fired at least 40 rounds from their pistols and semi-automatic pistols, he said.

At least two people on the porch fired back, Clements said, sending the four who initiated the gunfire back into the truck.

At least three of the injured were dropped off at a hospital using the truck, and police recovered it near there after it was ditched, Clements said.

