(CNN) Three Nashville police officers who raided the wrong apartment last summer will be suspended without pay as well as face other disciplinary measures, the city's police chief said Friday.

Initially, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake stripped the officers of their policing powers after they executed a search warrant on what he called at the time "stale information."

The officers used a battering ram to force open a Nashville apartment's door shortly after 6:00 a.m. on August 18, after they announced themselves. They were looking for a teenager connected to a property crimes investigation. Officials later learned the teen had not lived at that address in months. No one was injured.

On Friday in a press release, Drake announced disciplinary measures, which include suspensions without pay.

One of the officers, a lieutenant and 12-year veteran, has been demoted to sergeant and will be suspended for 10 days without pay, according to the release. A 22-year veteran sergeant will be suspended for 30 days without pay and is subject to demotion to a police officer if he violates department policy over the next five years. A five-year veteran will receive a 20-day suspension without pay, the release said.

