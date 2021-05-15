A 50-car train derailed in south Minnesota

(CNN) A 50-car train derailed Saturday afternoon in Albert Lea, Minnesota, according to local authorities.

The accident happened by Goose Lake, per the Albert Lea Police Department, about 10 miles north of the state border with Iowa. Albert Lea is about 100 miles south of Minneapolis.

It was not immediately clear how many cars left the train tracks or whether any hazardous materials were on board. Video released by the police department appeared to show at least one tanker overturned, along with a freight car carrying lumber.

Police have asked nearby residents to shelter in place, but there are currently no orders to evacuate.

