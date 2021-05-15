Jay Barbree, space journalist and 'Moon Shot' author, dies at 87

(CNN) Pioneering space journalist Jay Barbree died Friday, according to his former employer, NBC News. He was 87.

Barbree joined NBC News in 1958 and covered every non-commercial manned spaceflight in the US, from Freedom 7 to the final space shuttle mission. He worked for the network for nearly six decades.

In 1986, Barbree covered the doomed launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger and broke the news that investigators were focusing on damaged seals at the base of a solid rocket booster as the likely cause of the disaster.

Read More