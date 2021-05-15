Five people shot, two fatally, at Chicago gathering

(CNN) Five people were shot, two fatally, during a gathering early Saturday on the South Side of Chicago, police said.

Detectives were searching for a yet to be identified person who fled the scene -- described by the fire department as a yard party in the Gresham section.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Police later said the other fatality was a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head who had been transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, according to police.

