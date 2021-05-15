Brooklyn Center City Council approves sweeping police reforms in the wake of Daunte Wright's death

(CNN) The Brooklyn Center City Council voted 4-1 Saturday afternoon to dramatically reduce the power of its police department in a sweeping new measure.

Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, where Daunte Wright died after being shot by an officer who said she thought she was holding her Taser rather than her handgun.

"Our community has made it clear that it is time for real, transformative change that is going to keep everyone in our city safe. With this resolution, we are taking a critical first step towards that change," Mayor Mike Elliott said in a written statement issued by the city.

"The Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution" says the city will create an unarmed department to handle "all incidents where a city resident is primarily experiencing a medical, mental health, disability-related, or other behavioral or social need."

All emergency calls in these incidents would be routed to the new community response department instead of the police department. Additionally, traffic enforcement will be handled by a separate force that is unarmed.

