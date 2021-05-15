Talking on Zoom could help older people stave off dementia

London (CNN) Talking on video-conference services like Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic has helped older people stave off the effects of dementia, a new study has suggested.

Researchers found that regular communication helps maintain long-term memory, and elderly people who often use online tools showed less decline in memory than those who don't.

The study, by the University of West London's Geller Institute of Ageing and Memory, studied the communication of 11,418 men and women over the age of 50.

They were asked how often they interacted with friends and family online, on the phone and in person, and then completed memory tests that involved recalling a list of 10 words at various intervals.

The participants who only used "traditional," face-to-face communication showed more signs of cognitive decline than those who used technology to keep in touch with friends and family.