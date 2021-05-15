Robert Lewandowski scores 40th Bundesliga goal of the season to equal Gerd Müller's record

(CNN) Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg.

His first-half penalty drew him level with Gerd Müller's tally set in the 1971/72 season, and the striker paid tribute to Müller by revealing a shirt that read "4EVER GERD" as he celebrated the goal.

"I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for FC Bayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children -- following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller," Lewandowski wrote on Twitter after the match.

He reached the 40-goal landmark when he converted a penalty after Thomas Müller was fouled at a corner -- a goal that also saw Bayern become the first side to score in 34 consecutive away games in the Bundesliga.

