Leicester City defeats Chelsea to win first FA Cup after late VAR drama

(CNN) Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time thanks to a sensational strike from Youri Tielemans as a dramatic, late video assistant referee decision denied Chelsea an equalizer at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It looked like Chelsea had leveled the scores with minutes left to play when Ben Chilwell's cross bounced off defender Wes Morgan and into the Leicester City net. But Chilwell, a former Leicester player, was judged to have been offside by a narrow margin in the buildup.

That meant the contest ended 1-0, handing Leicester an historic victory with the Foxes having lost their previous four appearances in FA Cup finals.

"Amazing, indescribable," Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel, who produced two outstanding saves late on to deny Chelsea, told the BBC.

"It's what dreams are made of. I've dreamt of this since I was a child. We've talked about wanting to win trophies and the performance today -— the grit and determination — I'm so proud of everybody."

