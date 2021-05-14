A rapidly developing tropical cyclone poses a significant threat to Northwest India and Pakistan

(CNN) A developing tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea is forecast to strengthen significantly into named Cyclone Tauktae over the weekend and pose a potentially catastrophic threat to portions of India and Pakistan next week.

This storm will be the first-named tropical cyclone of the year in the region. A natural disaster like this couldn't have come at a worse time as India is currently the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic



Due to favorable conditions, the cyclone is expected to intensify rapidly after 24 hours and is forecast to reach a peak of 203 kph (127 mph), according to Friday morning's forecast from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Keep up with the latest on the cyclone here Weather forecast models have consistently predicted for days now the development of a tropical cyclone off India's southwest coast. While there have been fluctuations in the details -- where it would form, how quickly it would strengthen, where and when it would make landfall -- models have unfortunately been consistent in predicting that this will turn into an intense cyclone by early next week.Due to favorable conditions, the cyclone is expected to intensify rapidly after 24 hours and is forecast to reach a peak of 203 kph (127 mph), according to Friday morning's forecast from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The expected rapid intensification is due to nearly ideal environmental conditions. Sea surface temperatures in this region are some of the warmest in the world right now -- about 30-32 degrees Celsius (86-90 degrees Fahrenheit). Tropical cyclones use warm water as fuel and anything over 26.5 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit) is enough to support their development. Additionally, low wind shear will help the cyclone make maximum use of these extremely warm waters. High wind shear tears tropical systems apart and limits their development.

While the most important details of the landfall location, timing, and intensity remain a mystery for now, there is certainty to some degree of impact for much of the west coast of India through the weekend and into Monday.

Read More