South Carolina sheriff's office releases jail footage showing the in-custody death of a mentally ill Black man

(CNN) Authorities in South Carolina have released new footage showing how a mentally ill Black man died while sheriffs forcibly removed him from a jail cell earlier this year.

Jamal Sutherland died at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on January 5, 2021, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. Footage shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing Sutherland multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bond hearing.

CNN is currently in the process of reviewing the several hours of raw video released by the sheriff's office.

Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has said her office is reviewing the case and she will make a decision about whether anyone will be criminally charged "before the end of June." Wilson said Sutherland "suffered from mental illness."

