A fire on a capsized cargo ship off the Georgia coast has been extinguished using seawater

(CNN) The fiery wreckage of a cargo ship off the Georgia coast has been extinguished, according to a press release from the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command, as responding firefighter teams continue to monitor for additional flames.

The wreckage of the 656-foot Golden Ray caught fire during salvage operations on Friday and seawater was used to extinguish the blaze, according to the US Coast Guard.

"Early this evening our firefighting teams successfully put out the fire inside the Golden Ray wreck," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Efren Lopez. "Safety is our highest priority and every member of the response displayed tremendous commitment to ensuring that emergency plans were followed during the entire fire fighting and evacuation evolution."

The Golden Ray caught fire just after lunchtime during cutting operations and spread to some of the vehicles remaining on what's left of the ship, Lopez said in an earlier news conference.

Seawater was being used to put out the fire instead of chemicals, he said, minimizing any environmental concerns.

Read More