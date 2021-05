A $26 million California lottery jackpot goes unclaimed. Winning ticket may have been washed with laundry

(CNN) It looks like a $26 million dollar lottery jackpot will go unclaimed in California because no one came forward with the winning ticket.

The winner of the SuperLotto Plus drawing on November 14, 2020, had 180 days to claim their prize and that deadline passed on Thursday, according to lottery officials.

Whoever bought the ticket is out of luck, unless they sent it to the California Lottery, and it's postmarked before midnight on May 13, 2021.

The winning ticket was sold at an ARCO AM/PM convenience store in Norwalk in Los Angeles County.

Workers there told CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL that a woman who bought the ticket recently came in and said the ticket was destroyed when she washed it with her laundry.

