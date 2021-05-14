Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich and the Rise of the New Republican Party." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer . The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) The eight Democrats running for mayor of New York City duked it out on television Thursday night in their first debate. Eager to hold a job that many Americans would be desperate to avoid, city residents had the opportunity to hear about each of their visions for the coming years.

In an awkward virtual format -- filled with accidental muted moments and awkwardly raised hands -- the candidates tried to outline their plans for the future. All of them were determined to chip away at former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's lead, emphasizing why concrete ideas and experience matter more than enthusiasm and media savvy. They took on Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the other top candidate, who tried to remain steady as he was accused of being a Republican.

But at the heart of Thursday's debate was a question facing the entire country: how to deal with the structural challenges that were front and center before March 2020, such as economic inequality, racial injustice and affordable housing, to moving the economy into a better and stable place.

What all of the candidates made clear, in different ways, is that these issues will go hand in hand, and this is a lesson everyone in the nation must learn. Whether we were hearing from McGuire explain his ideas for reforming the police or Wiley emphasizing the importance of curbing gun violence, New York City -- a strongly Democratic city -- made it clear that we need to have both. Economic recovery without reform won't work. The new normal has to be better than the old normal or we simply can't thrive.

In the end, however, the candidate who can better outline what this balance will be is very likely to be the winner of the nomination. If one of the candidates in New York can really show how to do this, the city can emerge as a model for every state in the nation.