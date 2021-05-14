(CNN) —

We’re big fans of anything that can make being stylish just a little simpler. Fortunately, we have jumpsuits — an easy-to-accessorize, all-in-one outfit that’s equal parts practical and chic. And even better, they’re beloved by stylists as a simple way to look 100% put together.

“I like that they’re a one-stop-shop full outfit,” shares stylist Leah Adicoff, who has worked with celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Lana Condor and Emma Chamberlain. “You don’t have to think about it in the morning if you put one of these bad boys on.”

How could you style one this spring or summer? According to stylist Rachael Wang, who has worked with celebs like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Shailene Woodley, “A functional way to wear a long-sleeved jumpsuit is with a tank or T-shirt layered underneath. This way if you get hot, you can take your arms out of the jumpsuit and tie the sleeves around your waist like you would a sweatshirt.”

Whether you’re looking for something dressy, sporty, casual or chic, there’s a jumpsuit for every occasion. Below, celeb stylists share their favorite top-rated jumpsuits of the season.

Standard Jumpsuit ($178; alexmill.com)

Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit

“I’ve seen this Alex Mill jumpsuit on people of a variety of shapes and sizes and it always hits the mark,” shares Adicoff.

One of the brand’s fan favorites, this vintage-inspired option features an open neckline (which Adicoff notes is perfect for showing off some dainty jewelry) and super-useful pockets. “The darker tones are usually easier to dress up with a heeled boot,” she shares.

Denim Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit in Glenroy Wash ($148; madewell.com)

Madewell Denim Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit in Glenroy Wash

A denim jumpsuit is stylist Rebecca Dennett’s go-to. “It’s a great piece for anyone’s closet,” Dennett, who has worked with celeb clients like Chloë Grace Moretz, Debbie Harry and Zadie Smith, says. “Perfect for looking put together on a relaxed weekend stroll or during a day of running errands.”

This option from Madewell is made from a lightweight denim that’s soft and easy to move around in. The best part is that it’s available in sizes XXS through XXL, and each size in a petite cut as well, so you can nail down your perfect fit. Because, as Dennett shares, “a great fit is key” when it comes to jumpsuits.

Summer Jamboree Jumpsuit ($128; freepeople.com)

Free People Summer Jamboree Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are great for when you want the elegance or drama of a dress with the convenience and comfort of pants. This option from Free People is perfect for achieving that duality. While the print and keyhole back are fun and flirty, the extra-wide pant legs make this something you can throw on without much thought.

One reviewer calls this “the jumpsuit of my dreams. Nice neckline, amazingly comfy, widest legs and adjustable straps for perfect fit. Do not hesitate to buy before it sells out!”

Linen-Blend Sleeveless Button-Front Jumpsuit ($94.99, originally $135; madewell.com)

Madewell Linen-Blend Sleeveless Button-Front Jumpsuit

“I own a linen-blend jumpsuit that’s more formal and perfect for the summertime,” shares Dennett. “Not only is it super convenient, it looks great with anything.”

This option from Madewell is effortless yet polished, and perfect for all summer activities, casual and more formal alike.

Tess Jumpsuit ($88, originally $125; marinelayer.com)

Marine Layer Tess Jumpsuit

Despite how easy jumpsuits are to wear, finding the perfect fit can require some trial and error. “If you’re concerned with finding the most flattering jumpsuit,” says Wang, “I would recommend one with a tie-belted waist and hemming the length to hit just above the ankle bone.”

This gorgeous option from Marine Layer is made from 100% cotton and features those elements Wang mentions, plus a whole lot more. The silhouette nips you right in at the waist, and the notched apron neckline is a unique touch that also allows you to show some skin — though many reviewers love layering it with a T-shirt.

Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit ($29.99; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit

Perfect for summertime, this jumpsuit is made from a linen and rayon fabric that’s lightweight, soft and breathable. Available in four colors, we’re partial to the rust and cream shades, which are perfect for beach trips, walks in the park and outdoor happy hours.

My Go-To Jumper ($78; freepeople.com)

Free People My Go-To Jumper

Adicoff shares that jumpsuits primarily fall into two categories: “flowy bohemian or structured utilitarian.” While there are a couple options on this list that fit the latter type, this jumper from Free People is a perfect representation of the former category: boho, beachy and flowy. It’s currently available in four colors, but just be sure to size down if you don’t want an extremely oversized look, since reviewers all agree that this jumpsuit runs big.

Women’s Shop Coveralls ($149; patagonia.com)

Patagonia Women's Shop Coveralls

“I love Patagonia’s Fair Trade hemp, organic cotton and recycled polyester coveralls for their tactical pockets, elastic waist and classic casual silhouette,” Wang shares.

In addition, this jumpsuit includes other features that make it perfect for chores like home DIY projects or gardening. There are work-specific pockets for tools like a tape measure and doubled-fabric knees that help with the durability of the piece as well as with your long-term comfort.

Long Haul Jumpsuit ($195; thisisaday.com)

Aday Long Haul Jumpsuit

While her Patagonia pick is a perfect example of classic, boxy workwear coveralls, Wang also loves “the irreverence of wearing a jumpsuit in a more formal fabric or with more tailored proportions” when it comes to an elegant event like a wedding.

The elegant squared-out neckline, dramatic wide leg and feminine shape (thanks to a long belt for cinching at the waist) make this option from Aday perfect for a range of more formal events. The best part is that with this jumpsuit, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or convenience for elegance. The material is designed to be sweat-wicking, breathable and machine-washable.

The 24-Hour Jumpsuit ($95; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The 24-Hour Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit that’s comfortable enough to be loungewear yet stylish enough to wear out? A bestseller from Summersalt, this jumpsuit was created to be comfortable enough to be worn 24 hours a day. One reviewer writes, “I have worn this to sleep in, to lounge in at home and even to work with a cardigan thrown on top and with the belt.”

Made from TravelSoft (a machine-washable vegan silk), the material is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, which means you can throw it in the wash without worrying. It’s also a fan favorite for travelers, who note that the sizable pockets, luxe material and versatility is everything you could ask for in a piece of clothing.

Ollie Overall in Upcycled Denim ($155; alexmill.com)

Alex Mill Ollie Overall in Upcycled Denim

“I love this jumpsuit styled with a denim shirt underneath,” shares Dennett. “Or you could even do a plain white or striped tee.”

The Ollie features a straight fit and removable belt, and it’s made from 100% upcycled denim.

Revive Jumpsuit ($128; athleta.gap.com)

Athleta Revive Jumpsuit

If you’re on the hunt for a jumpsuit that’s sporty yet stylish, we’re huge fans of Athleta. The Revive Jumpsuit is one of the brand’s most popular options, with a nearly 5-star rating from over 145 reviewers.

One reviewer notes that it’s “so silky and lightweight, [it] feels like a dream.” There’s a zipper back as well as zippered pockets, which means you don’t need to bring a purse for any quick trips. Another huge perk are the convertible bungee hems, which allow you to customize and tailor both the fit and the styling of the piece to just what you’re looking for.

The Super-Soft Summer Jean Coverall ($98; everlane.com)

Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean Coverall

“I’m a no-frills kind of person and like to wear jumpsuits to work,” shares Adicoff. “So I really like one made from a denim or thicker cotton fabric, nipped in the waist ever so slightly to show shape, and also cropped to show a sock pop and a loafer to complete the look.”

This option from Everlane is made from a lightweight, nonstretch organic denim that results in a softness that the brand describes as something that “typically comes from decades of wear.” It features a cute collar, slightly defined waistline and cropped pant, checking all of Adicoff’s boxes.

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit ($138; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit

If you’re looking for something a bit different or more dramatic for your next formal event, opt for a jumpsuit over a standard dress. This halter neck version features a hidden back zipper as well as side-seam pockets, and is available in four stunning colors. While the black and white shades are classics, we’re partial to the red, which is sure to turn heads and garner tons of compliments.