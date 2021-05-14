(CNN) —

Would you believe us if we told you Apple currently sells seven different iPhone models? It’s true. Even though Apple announced four different iPhone 12 models in late 2020, you can still buy an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR directly from the tech giant.

Traditionally, Apple has kept older iPhone models in its lineup as a way to offer different phones at different prices. For example, Apple sells the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a starting price of $1,099. Or you can shop at the low end where the iPhone SE starts at $399.

With such a wide gap between the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 Pro Max, trying to decide which model is best for you can be challenging. That’s what we’re here for. Below we’ll walk you through each model Apple currently offers, what it can and can’t do, and who it’s best suited for. Ready? Let’s dive in.

Best iPhone: iPhone 12

Jake Krol/CNN iPhone 12

In late 2020, Apple announced four new iPhone models. There’s the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. That’s a lot of new hardware in a short span of time, adding to potential confusion when shopping for a new phone. After testing all four new models, it’s clear to us that the iPhone 12 is the best iPhone. In fact, when we tested the top phones on the market, the iPhone 12 came out on top as our pick for the best smartphone in 2020.

It’s full of the latest and greatest tech, has a starting price of $799 and comes in six different colors, including the hot and fresh purple option Apple just added to the lineup. Additionally, the iPhone 12 has some of the same features that had previously been reserved for the Pro models in the iPhone lineup. You can pick between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with prices of $799, $849 and $949, respectively.

The 6.1-inch AMOLED display is bright, clear and vivid compared to the iPhone 11’s screen. This is the first time Apple has used the superior display tech in a non-Pro model, and we’re here for it.

What’s more, the entire iPhone 12 lineup supports 5G connectivity instead of just 4G LTE like the rest of the iPhones Apple sells.

As far as cameras are concerned, you’ll get two rear cameras. The ultrawide camera and the standard wide camera are both 12 megapixels, and can capture Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 30 frames per second.

Inside the iPhone 12 is Apple’s latest A-series processor, the A14 Bionic, which is plenty fast for daily heavy use and gaming.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro look nearly identical and share almost all of the same features. However, the increased cost for the iPhone 12 Pro can be too much for some buyers. With the standard iPhone 12, you’re getting nearly the same experience as the 12 Pro, but for less. And that’s why it’s our pick for most iPhone shoppers.

Side note: The iPhone 12 Mini is $699 and has a 5.4-inch display. It’s a fantastic phone for someone who wants a small device, but battery life can be a letdown if you’re a heavy user.

Best bang for your buck: iPhone SE

Jacob Krol/CNN iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE is deceiving. On the outside, it looks like an older iPhone, complete with the iPhone’s iconic home button that unlocks after reading your fingerprint. However, it’s anything but a modern-day relic. Inside the iPhone SE is Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, which is only a year old at this point (and the same processor that’s used in the iPhone 11).

It comes in three colors: black, white and red.

Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, or you can double the storage to 128GB for $449, or bump it up even further to 256GB for $549.

The iPhone SE doesn’t have a massive display like most smartphones tend to now. Instead, it has a 4.7-inch screen that’s easy to reach across even when you’re using it one-handed.

The lone camera on the back of the iPhone SE is 12 megapixels, but Apple has built-in software smarts that make it possible to use the single rear camera to take fancy portrait mode photos like the high-end iPhones can. You can also record 4K video with the iPhone SE, or use the 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, again, with portrait mode capabilities.

Other tidbits about the iPhone SE that are worth knowing include its wireless charging compatibility, and its housing should survive accidental dunks in the pool, thanks to an IP67 rating. Apple’s Face ID is absent from the iPhone SE, which may be a deal breaker for some. However, Touch ID is faster than ever and works with a mask on.

The iPhone SE was updated at the start of 2020, and it’s sure to provide a high-quality iPhone experience for tweens, teens or someone who simply doesn’t want to spend a lot on a smartphone.

Best color options: iPhone 11

Jake Krol/CNN iPhone 11

Apple released the iPhone 11 at the end of 2019, and at the time, it fit into the sweet spot for most iPhone buyers. When Apple released the iPhone 12 in late 2020, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were removed from the lineup but kept the base iPhone 11 as yet another option for iPhone shoppers.

Fast-forward to today, and the iPhone 12 is firmly in the sweet spot (more on that in a minute), so where does that leave the iPhone 11?

It’s still a respectable iPhone offering starting at $599 for the 64GB version. Apple kept the 128GB and 256GB models around for $649 and $749, respectively. There are multiple color options, matching the range of colors that the iPhone XR comes in. More specifically, you can pick between white, black, green, yellow, purple and red. If you’d rather save yourself some cash, the $499 iPhone XR is a colorful pick, but its older hardware means you’ll sacrifice some performance.

You won’t get the fancy AMOLED displays that the entire iPhone 12 line has, but instead you’ll get a 6.1-inch LCD screen that’s not as bright or crisp as the iPhone 12’s screen.

There are two rear-facing cameras on the back of the iPhone 11, one for ultrawide shots — a favorite feature of ours — and a standard camera, both of which are 12 megapixels.

Inside is the A13 Bionic processor that’s still plenty fast to keep up with even heavy use.

All in all, the iPhone 11 is a worthy pick for those who like the color options that are a throwback to the iPhone XR but want something with a newer design and hardware. The camera takes great photos, and battery life is no slouch.

Best camera and battery life: iPhone 12 Pro

Jake Krol/CNN iPhone 12 Pro

Take everything the iPhone 12 has — A14 Bionic, 5G connectivity, great-looking colors — but add a stainless steel housing (instead of aluminum for the iPhone 12), increased storage and improved cameras and you get the iPhone 12 Pro.

Actually, there are two iPhone 12 Pro models. The iPhone 12 Pro is the one that looks almost the same as the iPhone 12, complete with the same 6.1-inch display. Only, instead of starting at $799, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 for 128GB of storage. You can get 256GB for $1,099 or 512GB of storage for $1,299.

For that extra price, you not only get more storage, but you also get an extra camera on the back of the 12 Pro — a telephoto lens that lets you zoom in on a subject without distorting the image.

Additionally, there’s a LiDAR scanner on the back of the phone that helps you capture better photos at night and improves focus speeds.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone Apple sells. In fact, with a screen that measures 6.7 inches, it’s the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made. With the extra size, the Pro Max has a bigger battery inside it and, in turn, offers the best battery life out of any iPhone model currently available.

If you’re looking for all-day battery life with the best camera experience, the iPhone 12 Pro is for you. If you want more than a day of battery life with the same high-quality camera experience, well, that leaves you with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s expensive, though. Pricing starts at $1,099 for 128GB of storage and goes up in the same cadence as the iPhone 12 Pro.

Bottom line

You truly can’t go wrong with any of the iPhone models Apple currently sells. There are pros and cons for each one, and the company has made a habit of long-term support for older devices through continued software updates. Each model has its own appeal, whether it’s affordability and a home button in the iPhone SE, a respectable compromise of features and pricing in the iPhone 11 or the high-end experience of the iPhone 12 Pro — we have no doubt you’ll be happy with whichever model you end up with.