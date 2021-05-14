It’s been one heck of a year. People everywhere are really looking forward to this summer, whether that means some long-awaited travel, a well-deserved staycation or a fresh slate in general. Whatever this summer symbolizes for you, Athleta is here to keep you comfortable and well clad. Cue its summer-ready essentials, which move with you regardless of where you’re going (or staying).
This brand has already mastered life in motion: It offers a huge selection of athletic wear, all while remaining committed to body inclusivity. (Hello, tall, petite and plus-size options!) So what makes Athleta’s summer line different? Yes, these pieces are size-inclusive, and yes, they’ve got the right designs and fabrics for walking, running, playing, stretching, swimming — you name it. All of that said, they’re also stylish enough for the street, the shore and everything in between.
In other words, while it may feel like you’re wearing your favorite athleisure wear (because technically you are), these selections instantly elevate your look. Go from the beach to the bar with Athleta’s rompers and dresses. Throw on a pair of the brand’s lightweight bottoms so you’re nap-ready on the plane but prepared to hit the ground running as soon as you land. Make a statement with its swimsuits, all of which are supportive, chafe-resistant and super thoughtful in their designs. And keep an eye out for hidden pockets too; this brand has a knack for those.
Not sure where to start? We don’t blame you. Here are a few must-have pieces to help you hit the reset button this summer.
Cabo Linen Textured Wide Leg Pant ($79; athleta.gap.com)
Offered in regular, tall and petite lengths, these Cabo Pants are unlike anything else in your closet. The lightweight linen is soft enough that you could sleep in it, the wide leg design is on-trend and the zippered pockets are extremely functional. Finally, the stretchy drawstring waist ensures a comfortable yet secure fit — especially since they’re available in sizes ranging from 0 to 26.
Marlow Romper ($98; athleta.gap.com)
Dress it up with heels, dress it down with sneaks or do the beach-bum thing and just go barefoot. The Marlow Romper is a fan favorite, with over 100 reviews, and for a reason: Its fabric is breathable, packable and wrinkle-resistant and offers UPF-50+ protection against the sun, all while its wrapped V-neck and drawstring design keeps you looking great. Its pockets are even big enough for your phone, and there’s a hidden zippered one for the more valuable stuff.
Villa Bra Cup Bikini Top ($69; athleta.gap.com)
We’re calling it now: The Villa bathing suit is going to be everywhere this season. Halfway between a bikini and a tank, this top seemingly has it all: moderate coverage with its longline design, stylish cutouts to keep it interesting and built-in support in the form of hidden underwire. It’s even made from recycled fabric, which is both stretchy and durable, and since it’s sized like a bra, it’s easy to find your ideal fit. Get it in black or turquoise, and find the bottoms here.
Santorini Support Dress ($98; athleta.gap.com)
Even though you’ll look especially put together, in actuality, it doesn’t get much more low maintenance than the Santorini Support Dress. Thanks to the built-in shelf bra and elastic straps, you can just toss it on and head out the door. Its Tencel Modal fabric is sustainably harvested from European beech trees, but it’s still stretchy, wrinkle-resistant and rated for UPF-50+ protection.