Robert Durst's lawyers say he has bladder cancer and ask to postpone trial indefinitely

(CNN) Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," has bladder cancer that is not being treated, Durst's attorneys told CNN Thursday.

Due to a "myriad of life-threatening health issues," Durst's legal team filed an emergency motion asking for his murder trial not to resume on Monday.

"We are very concerned about his health," Durst's attorney Dick DeGuerin said. "He's really gone down in the last year. He's been in and out of clinics and hospitals frequently."

Durst, heir to a New York real estate empire, was present at his most recent court hearing on March 17.

The defendant looked frail and wore a green medical mask over his face, one strap dangling below his chin. Durst spoke briefly in a high, thin voice, much weaker than when he was last heard in court.

