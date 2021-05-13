Jada Pinkett Smith's mother among Black women who shared harrowing childbirth experiences on 'Red Table Talk'

(CNN) Tressie McMillan Cottom was four months pregnant when she was rushed to the hospital for extreme pain and bleeding. Cottom said she arrived and the hospital staff made her sit in a waiting room for about 30 minutes as she cried and bled on a chair.

When she was finally called back, a doctor dismissed her concerns as normal pregnancy symptoms, Cottom said.

Later that night, Cottom said she returned to the hospital for continued pain and an ultrasound revealed she had two large tumors. Cottom gave birth to a daughter that night who died shortly after her first breath.

"What happened is both traumatic but not singular, it happened to a lot of Black women," Cottom said on Thursday's episode of "Red Table Talk," which focused on the "Invisibility of Black Women."

"At every step of the process no one really took seriously that I knew what was happening to me," she said.