Nine people injured in shooting that Rhode Island police chief says was between feuding groups

(CNN) Nine people in Rhode Island's capital were injured in a shooting Thursday, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clement said during a news conference.

Three victims are "very seriously injured, maybe critically," Clement said.

Only one patient was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance while the rest arrived in private vehicles, according to Clement.

Police responded around 6:47 p.m. ET to reports of shots fired at a home, according to Clement.

Clement said the assailant vehicle pulled up outside a home and the occupants began shooting. Those at the home returned fire, according to the chief.

