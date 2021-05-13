Family of Ohio student who died after drinking alcohol at fraternity event files wrongful death lawsuit

(CNN) The family of a Bowling Green State University student, who prosecutors say died from alcohol intoxication during a fraternity hazing, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, its Delta Beta Chapter in Bowling Green, Ohio, and several current or former members of the fraternity.

Stone Foltz, 20, died in March after he was found unresponsive in his apartment, and a coroner ruled his death an accident resulting from a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident, prosecutors said.

The autopsy showed that Foltz, a sophomore, had a blood alcohol content of .35, which is more than four times the legal limit.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Foltz experienced "extensive hazing," including being "forced to drink an extraordinary amount of alcohol in a short period of time" during a fraternity event.

"The hazing caused bodily injury, emotional distress, and ultimately, Stone Foltz's death," the lawsuit said.

Read More