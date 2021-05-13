(CNN) The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is to be played in Porto instead of Istanbul, European football's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA opted to move the showpiece event to Portugal as the country is one of few places Britons can travel to easily amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Turkey, on the other hand, is on the UK's travel red list, meaning people are being actively discouraged from visiting the country.

The British government had been open to holding the final in England in order to prevent unnecessary travel for fans, but an agreement could not be reached over the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements, according to UEFA.

The final will be played at the Estadio Dragao on May 29.

