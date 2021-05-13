CNN 10 - May 14, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

May 14, 2021

BLURBS

1. Chinese officials say debris from an out-of-control rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere last weekend and landed in what body of water?

2. What insects compose Brood X (also known as the Great Eastern Brood), which is preparing to re-emerge in the eastern U.S. after 17 years underground?

3. What company, which transports about 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, has been working to get its systems back online following a ransomware cyberattack?

