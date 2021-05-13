CNN 10 - May 14, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
May 14, 2021
BLURBS
1. Chinese officials say debris from an out-of-control rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere last weekend and landed in what body of water?
2. What insects compose Brood X (also known as the Great Eastern Brood), which is preparing to re-emerge in the eastern U.S. after 17 years underground?
3. What company, which transports about 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, has been working to get its systems back online following a ransomware cyberattack?
4. Name the U.S. racehorse that recently won the Kentucky Derby but was later investigated for the possible administration of a regulated drug.
5. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine for Americans of what age range?
6. What nation, whose government once limited couples to having one child, is seeing concerning indications about its population growth?
7. In a cave on the west coast of Italy, archaeologists say the recently made an extraordinary discovery concerning what type of ancient human?
8. Leaders from around the world are calling for an end to violence between what two groups, who have conducted rocket attacks, airstrikes, and community attacks against each other this week?
9. In what region of the United States were gas shortages seen this week, days after a cyberattack caused a shutdown of the nation's largest fuel pipeline?
10. Name two of the three major religious groups to which the Middle East is considered the Holy Land.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10