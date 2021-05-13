(CNN) —

There are your standard window unit air conditioners, and then there are the ones with a 20,000-person waitlist. July’s Instagram-ready window air conditioners (yes, we said Instagram-ready) come with a sleek modern profile and decorative panels for the front that can either help the unit blend into your decor or add a pop of color to your home as an accent piece — making them quite a hot commodity in the window AC unit space. And now, to the relief of many eager customers, July is back in stock and ready to ship just in time for summer.

July Air Conditioner (starting at $375; july.ac)

While this unit is so pretty that you’ll relish showing it off with a colorful or wood-look front cover — eight colors, including Pink Clay, Forest Green, Sky Blue and Sunset are available, along with three finishes: matte, wood and fabric — it’s also well designed and super practical. The unit comes in small and medium variants and is easy to install, thanks to a slide-and-lock installation system. It’s made to fit a range of window styles, from double- and single-hung to open-out and sliding windows, so you can take it with you if you move. (If you’re nervous about installing it yourself, though, there’s a white-glove service available to help you.)

July July Air Conditioner

Like many appliances newly on the market these days, the unit is Wi-Fi controlled with Google Home and Alexa integrations (and more integrations coming soon). Plus, for those looking for a unit that’s eco-friendly, July’s website boasts that the units are three times more energy efficient than other window units and can even reduce energy bills by 10%.

It’s great for people who might be a little sensitive to allergens, with an option for air-purifying filters that help remove pollen and pet dander from the air. Learn more about the product and purchase your own at july.ac before warmer temperatures roll in — or the units sell out once again.